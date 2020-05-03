Apex teaser hints that resurrecting may have corrupted Revenant

“It is likely that the subject will experience significant program collapse if transference is repeated indefinitely.”

Revenant’s rampage in Apex Legends could be a side effect of his immortality. The latest teaser hints that the simulacrum’s excessive resurrections may have corrupted his systems over time.

The teaser shows a research note on “Project 617,” Hammond Robotics’ callsign for Revenant. The note states that although the simulacrum is operational, each data transfer can slowly degrade his programming and possibly lead to a system-wide corruption.

“We hypothesize this corruption will compound at an exponential rate; It is likely that the subject will experience significant program collapse if transference is repeated indefinitely,” the note reads.

The research note lines up with established facts about Revenant. Previous teasers show a Hammond Robotics employee stating that the simulacrum “crossed the line a hundred rezzes ago,” evidencing the repeating nature of his comebacks.

The date of the research notes also provides an approximate timeframe for the experiment. Apex Legends likely takes place two or three decades after the tests, which would line up with Revenant’s character trailer.

Revenant’s corruption disabled a part of his programming called the “ego retention system.” It tricks simulacra into seeing human versions of themselves instead of their synthetic appearance, and Revenant’s rampage is tied to a failure in that part of his programming.

Popular season four motifs such as Revenant and Hammond Robotics will make a comeback in Apex‘s fifth season, titled Fortune’s Favor. Loba, the next legend, lost her parents by the hands of Revenant and will seize the opportunity for her revenge.