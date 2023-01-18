Apex servers crumble for second time in Spellbound event

One day, the sky is clear and the birds are happily chirping in the trees outside your window. Then another, gardeners are starting lawnmowers before your alarm goes off and the rain clouds are rolling in. Today is the second type of day: Apex Legends servers are down, leaving gamers asking, what are we supposed to do now?

Apex servers have been crashing left and right late on Jan. 17. Players have been reporting long queue times with no end. Many are also being kicked from matches.

According to ApexLegendsStatus.com, there have been thousands of reports involving technical issues, and it doesn’t look like it’s stopping anytime soon. There hasn’t been a peep from the Respawn Entertainment developers, so odds are the team is already hard at work trying to solve the issue.

Apex has been on a bumpy ride as of late, the FPS has been plagued with server issues since the start of the year. Since the Spellbound event’s arrival, it seems like there have been more issues popping out of the woodwork.

The last instance was on Jan. 11, with servers suffering a similar fate that day.

We're aware some players are having issues connecting to the @PlayApex servers right now when in/returning to the lobby. We're working on a fix and will reply to this tweet with updates as we have them. Thanks for your patience while we sort this out. — Respawn (@Respawn) January 10, 2023

It took the devs a day to fix the issues last time, though they may be getting better at quick fixes now—keep those eyes peeled for a Respawn response.

