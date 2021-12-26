Apex players throw loot at opponents for Christmas

Christmas day may have come and gone, but that doesn’t mean the holiday spirit has vanished, and that’s true in Apex Legends as well. The Winter Express game mode is still available to play for a couple more days, yes, but there’s also the community and its contributions to the season. Some players decided to take their seasonal gift-giving to the next level on Christmas day, blessing enemy squads with some extra loot.

A Reddit user and their team put on their Christmas best and popped all around World’s Edge and Storm Point, often sneaking up on unsuspecting enemies before dropping everything in their inventory and running away. Yes, they got shot more than a few times—turning around and seeing multiple enemies directly behind you usually leads to trigger happiness. After a second or two, however, most players seemed to catch on while a Pathfinder, Wattson, and Octane dressed as Santa Claus, an elf, and a reindeer, respectively, crouch-spammed and dropped loot all around them.



The players seemingly didn’t try to give out gifts to unwitting Apex players dressed in Caustic’s “Claustic” skin, probably due to the sociopathic legend having a bit of a reputation. But with seasonal voice lines like “I enjoy the winter months. Everything dies,” it’s high time players give Santa Claustic a chance to give out gifts as well. That’s the spirit of Christmas, after all.