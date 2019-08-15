Apex players criticize Respawn’s “radio silence” during loot box controversy

The Iron Crown event, which updated the Apex Legends shop with overpriced loot packs, led to the biggest disappointment since season one’s Battle Pass. And with no response from EA or Respawn Entertainment two days after the event started, fans are in an uproar.

The community has been spamming the Apex subreddit, posting about their frustrations with the new loot box system that expects players to pay 700 Apex coins (or $7) for content that’s only available for a limited time. One fan addressed the developers in a Reddit post, asking for communication on the matter.

r/apexlegends – The radio silence from the Devs is terrifying and out of character! Usually after big updates the Devs are around to answer our questions, reply to feedback and generally get a feel of how the community is reacting to the patch… This one feels like they’ve just thrown a grenade and ran away, where’s the communication respawn? Ignorance is not bliss!

The fan said that after a big Apex update, Respawn’s developers usually answer questions and reply to feedback. This time, however, the silence is deafening. “The radio silence from the Devs is terrifying and out of character,” the fan said. “Ignorance is not bliss.”

Even though this sentiment is echoed by the majority of the community, who feels like it’s been hung out to dry, some fans believe the lack of response isn’t necessarily a bad thing. “I bet they want to work something out before reacting hastily,” one fan said.

Despite the radio silence at the EA command center, fans expect a solution soon.