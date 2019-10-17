Apex players complain about guns inside supply bins reappearing after being picked up

Apex Legends revolutionized the battle royale genre with never-before-seen features and gameplay. It does have its fair share of bugs and glitches, however.

One Apex player posted a video on Reddit yesterday in which picking up a weapon from a supply bin didn’t register at the start of a match.

Respawn, please fix this. I can’t count how many times I’ve died because I “pick up” a gun only for it to reappear in the box for an enemy to grab. r/apexlegends: The developer supported, community-run subreddit dedicated to Apex Legends made by Respawn Entertainment.

The player landed next to an enemy Octane, beginning the race to see who can pick up a weapon quicker. Despite opening a supply bin first and picking up an RE-45 pistol, the gun didn’t seem to register in the player’s inventory. It disappeared briefly from the supply bin before reappearing in time for the enemy Octane to pick up and mow down the player.

“Respawn, please fix this,” the frustrated fan said. “I can’t count how many times I’ve died because I ‘pick up’ a gun only for it to reappear in the box for an enemy to grab.”

Another Apex player commented on the Reddit post, speculating that the issue is caused by a large amount of players landing on the map at the same time.

“60 people are landing on a server at almost the same time and fighting, sending heaps amount of data which needs to be synced = stress on server = occasionally slower response,” the player said. “Whoever thinks [sic] that physics doesn’t apply to servers and there is no time in communication between their seat and the 500 km distant server should reconsider their gaming knowledge.”

Even though the server issue is being documented now, players report that this has been an ongoing problem since the game’s conception.