Apex player learns about one Storm Point update the hard way

It isn’t always easy coming to grips with every change Apex Legends maps get after a makeover, and Storm Point is no exception in season 19. As one player hilariously proved, sometimes it can be something as simple as a window can be your downfall.

In a clip posted to Reddit, user ThePrayingManis showed just how one such tragedy can play out when facing off against an opposing duo in the new Pylon POI added this season. In the clip, both they and the enemy Conduit are unaware the window they are staring each other down through is completely open, and not a pane of unbreakable glass. It’s a spell that’s only broken when, in an attempt to climb up the wall and onto the roof, ThePrayingManis instead falls straight through the window section and into the jaws of both enemy players.

It’s a pain many players can relate to. Apex has a history of having similar looking buildings scattered throughout a map, but each with its own unique combination of both glass-filled and empty windows. Storm Point’s Pylon POI is a particularly confusing case of this as some sections of the complex—similar to the one featured in the clip—do feature unbreakable glass, so it’s no wonder both players in the clip didn’t recognize that this window was different.

Even with the power of season 19’s care package Wingman in their hands, ThePrayingManis could do little to fight back against the Catalyst and Conduit inside. All they could do was yell a desperate “this is not a window!” to their teammate before getting tragically taken to the death screen in an anti-climactic end to their match. At least they can take some comfort in the fact that the Conduit was clearly just as surprised as they were, given that she was emoting directly in the line of fire seconds before they both discovered that line of fire existed at all.

As one comment pointed out, despite how good of a laugh this moment generated, Apex should “make it more clear” when something is an actual window or not. “I’ve tried to jump through gaps to try and escape the ring only to smack into a window like a bird,” they lamented.

Another offered them some solace, recounting their own unfortunate experience with the “window” as they attempted to use a shield cell directly in front of an enemy on the other side: “I took a Peacekeeper shot to the face.”