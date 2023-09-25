Apex player finds the scariest use of Rev Shells—attaching a Riot Drill to them

As The Harbingers Collection event in Apex Legends continues, players are discovering more ingenious ways of using the new Rev Shell. This time players combined it with Mad Maggie’s Riot Drill to create a truly terrifying weapon.

The Rev Shell is a homing grenade that your enemies can shoot down. Last week, players used the Rev Shell with Pathfinder’s grapple, and both myself and the community were wondering what else could interact with this grenade.

A video shared on Reddit on Sept. 21 shows a player using the Rev Shell, then firing Maggie’s Riot Drill at it. The grenade then locks onto an enemy and deals continuous damage that breaks their shield leaving them completely vulnerable for a follow-up attack.

Riot Drill is Mad Maggie’s tactical ability. It fires a drill that attaches to an obstacle and burns enemies on the other side at a distance of around 5 meters. This makes your grenade pretty much a mobile flamethrower with an autopilot. It’s truly as terrifying as it sounds.

“This is disgusting,” one Apex player wrote as the community carried on brainstorming what else could be put on this menacing skull. “I wonder if it uses similar code to Crypto’s old drone where you could place a bunch of different things on it,” another fan wrote.

Related Here are all of the Heirlooms in Apex Legends

While I’m not aware of the code itself, the behavior of the Rev Shell is definitely similar. I’m sure that if you catch the right moment you can put almost any deployable item on it.

I haven’t seen anyone put Rampart’s turret on the Rev Shell just yet, but something tells me someone will manage to do that. There’s still some time to find out what other carnage you can cause with the Rev Shell, with the Harbinger Collection event concluding on Oct. 3, 2023.

About the author