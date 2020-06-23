Apex Legends’ Voidwalker skin might return to the store, data miner says

But don't get your hopes up just yet.

The Voidwalker limited-time skin is one of the most popular cosmetics in Apex Legends—and it might return to the battle royale over the summer.

Apex data miners found mentions to a “Voidwalker Bundle” in the game files after the Lost Treasures update went live today, which raised speculation that the famous Voidwalker skin could return as part of the pack. Fans were quick to expect a comeback of the limited-time cosmetic.

Looks like a summer sale is coming with different bundles and guess what skin is going to be in it… voidwalker pic.twitter.com/96DRSFaXnm — iLootGames (@iLootGames) June 23, 2020

The Summer Bundle could be part of a summer sale, according to data miner iLootGames. It could contain several bundles for different legends, including Wraith.

The Voidwalker skin made its way to Apex as part of the Voidwalker event last September and had a two-week run in the in-game store before disappearing. EA’s website says that the event-limited items “will be eligible to return six months after the event ends on September 17,” which means that the obstacles blocking the cosmetic’s return are long gone.

Respawn has also given a second chance to some event cosmetics. Several skins from the 2019 Legendary Hunt event returned during Apex‘s The Old Ways event last April—and the Voidwalker skin could share their fate.

Last March, design director Jason McCord revealed that there were “no plans” to bring the Voidwalker skin back to Apex “any time soon,” which would maintain its status as a unique, one-off item—at least for now.

McCord addressed the topic today, though. “To be fair, I said ‘soon,'” he wrote. “I feel like we are getting dangerously close to being away from ‘soon’… not saying anything but just saying…”

The upcoming Voidwalker bundle will likely focus on Wraith, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that the beloved cosmetic is making a return. The bundle could contain other Wraith-related cosmetics, such as the Voidwalker helmet gun charm and the skins that show her as a test subject.

Data-mined information reflects the state of the game files and should be taken with a grain of salt. There are, however, some arguments in favor of the skin possibly making a comeback. But the only way to know for sure is to keep an eye on the in-game store.