Category:
Apex Legends

Apex Legends’ Steam player count drops in wake of ALGS hacking scare

Apex Legends suffers a big player count drop off.
Image of Ryan Lemay
Ryan Lemay
|
Published: Mar 18, 2024 03:56 pm
Revelry Trailer with Bangalore in Apex
Image via Respawn Entertainment

Hacking wreaked havoc on Apex Legends Global Series action over the weekend, and it’s potentially scaring players away from logging into the battle royale.

Recommended Videos

Since Apex Legends Season 20 started in February, the player count on Steam increased 27 percent from the previous month and reached its highest total peak since June 2023 at 469,000 players according to data provided by Steam Charts. Player count has generally hovered between 420,000 and 460,000 concurrent users, but over the past 24 hours that number dropped to around 370,000. The big decrease in player count coincidentally corresponds with the hacking scare that happened on March 17.

Lifeline slides forwards, shooting a R-99.
Apex Legends players are understandably shaken up after the massive security breach. Photo via Respawn Entertainment

During the ALGS North American Regional Final, several pro players, such as DarkZero’s Genburten and TSM’s ImperialHal, were granted game-breaking cheats because of a security breach. The Apex esports team was forced to issue a statement and postpone the NA finals “due to the competitive integrity of the series being compromised.” The source of the hacking incident was all but confirmed to be Destroyer2009 after the pro players received messages from the notorious cheater during the ALGS matches.

Apex‘s anti-cheat, Easy Anti-Cheat, attempted to assure fans by confirming there was an investigation and that the team was “confident that there is no RCE vulnerability within EAC being exploited.” However, before the official announcement, some Apex community members uninstalled the title out of fear that they would be hacked, and subsequently banned.

If there truly is no RCE vulnerability within EAC being exploited, it would suggest this is an isolated incident in Apex and not an EA-wide security breach. Easy Anti-Cheat (EAC) also provides its services to other titles such as Fortnite, Battlefield 2042, Dead By Deadlight, and an extensive catalog of more. Players of other titles can breathe a sigh of relief knowing they aren’t impacted by the breach, but even after words of reassurance, Apex players are hesitant to log back on. It’s unclear what the devs will have to do to restore community faith after such an alarming hack.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Security is chalked’: Creator warnings send Apex players rushing to uninstall after ALGS hack
Apex Legends Valkyrie aiming down sights
Category: Apex Legends
Apex Legends
‘Security is chalked’: Creator warnings send Apex players rushing to uninstall after ALGS hack
Hannah Marie ZT Hannah Marie ZT Mar 18, 2024
Read Article Easy Anti-Cheat dev assures players there’s no RCE vulnerability after Apex hacking
Apex Legends and Final Fantasy collaboration skins.
Category: Apex Legends
Apex Legends
Easy Anti-Cheat dev assures players there’s no RCE vulnerability after Apex hacking
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Mar 18, 2024
Read Article What was the Apex Legends Destroyer2009 hack? Huge ALGS esports breach, explained
Fuse aims the 30-30 Repeater forwards while Bloodhound and Caustic watch.
Category: Apex Legends
Apex Legends
What was the Apex Legends Destroyer2009 hack? Huge ALGS esports breach, explained
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Mar 17, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Security is chalked’: Creator warnings send Apex players rushing to uninstall after ALGS hack
Apex Legends Valkyrie aiming down sights
Category: Apex Legends
Apex Legends
‘Security is chalked’: Creator warnings send Apex players rushing to uninstall after ALGS hack
Hannah Marie ZT Hannah Marie ZT Mar 18, 2024
Read Article Easy Anti-Cheat dev assures players there’s no RCE vulnerability after Apex hacking
Apex Legends and Final Fantasy collaboration skins.
Category: Apex Legends
Apex Legends
Easy Anti-Cheat dev assures players there’s no RCE vulnerability after Apex hacking
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Mar 18, 2024
Read Article What was the Apex Legends Destroyer2009 hack? Huge ALGS esports breach, explained
Fuse aims the 30-30 Repeater forwards while Bloodhound and Caustic watch.
Category: Apex Legends
Apex Legends
What was the Apex Legends Destroyer2009 hack? Huge ALGS esports breach, explained
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Mar 17, 2024
Author
Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.