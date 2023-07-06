Apex Legends squad fill problems have players dreaming of a solo mode

If you’re tired of landing teammates who prefer to be lone wolves in a competitive game like Apex Legends, you’re not the only one. Apex has attracted many detached players lately, who prefer dropping alone and dying first only to start a new game, leaving their team to fend for themselves. This isn’t the experience you want in a team-centric game, and players are now wishing they had a solo-only mode to avoid such nuisances.

A Reddit post on July 5 shed light on the casual mode’s unfavorable condition, where most players drop into the map alone, take reckless fights, die within the first few minutes, and leave the match. Besides urging players to turn on the “No Fill” option, the author of the thread said, “Just go and die on your own time, don’t fuck up my play time because you are a selfish prick.”

While disabling the squad fill option is great for players to want to go solo in a duo’s or trio’s queue, it isn’t really free of problems. For starters, it takes a lot of time to find a match as a solo player in a battle royale lobby. Consequently, players resort to feeding their needs to ‘go solo’ by simply queuing for a trio or duo and then taking aggressive fights.

So, unfortunately, solo queuing with no-fill enabled may not be a preferable way to combat the problem, at least, not until Respawn reworks the model.

Rightfully, players are now reminiscing about the days in season two, when the much-loved “Apex Solo” event was live, allowing them to battle enemies and become the ‘last one standing’ on their own terms. You could not only have fun without enduring annoying allies but also be reckless without affecting another player’s experience.

Despite being a fan favorite, season two’s solo event never made it to Apex’s permanent playlist due to the increasing number of ‘teamers’ who canceled the experience’s motive. The mode also didn’t favor heroes like Lifeline, most of whose abilities cater to their teammates.

Related: When is Solos returning to Apex Legends?

While Respawn had hinted the solo mode may return in the future after its issues (bugs and glitches) had been addressed, things look bleak so far—which is unfortunate because players are dreaming of the mode’s return in Apex.

While a “pubs” Apex match at the end of a tiring day is supposed to be relaxing and fun for players, the unranked battle royale mode has become highly competitive these days. This is thanks to the notorious changes Respawn brought to ranked, which drove numerous players into making the casual mode their new try-hard zone. This has led to an unbalanced state in the popular battle royale title.

That being said, the developers have noted players’ reports and are planning to bring changes to the ranked system in season 18.

About the author