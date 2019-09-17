When is solo mode returning to Apex Legends?

Respawn Entertainment introduced Apex Legends‘ solo mode with the launch of the Iron Crown Collection event in August, and the game mode was an instant hit across the community. With the its departure from live servers, however, many fans have been left wondering when the solo venture will make its return to Apex.

Over the past couple of months, Respawn has added a new rotating game mode for each Apex’s two-week events. So far, Apex has had three limited-time events: the Legendary Hunt, Iron Crown Collection, and the recent Voidwalker event, which ended today. Each two-week event featured its own unique game mode, including the Elite Queue, Solo Mode, and Armed and Dangerous.

When the solo mode released, Respawn said that the company was undecided on whether the game mode would be a permanent addition to the game or just another event-exclusive game mode. In the 1.16 patch notes, the Apex developer mentioned that it was collecting feedback and monitoring “healthy matchmaking” before deciding if the game mode was to return.

The testing period for solos experienced its fair share of problems. One of the biggest issues was “teamers,” or players who would team up together and kill other solo players. Despite this exploit, the game mode was immensely popular, with people calling on Respawn to make it a permanent addition to the game.

Respawn has yet to reveal if, or when, the game mode will make its return. But given that the Apex developer has responded to player feedback and implemented fan-requested features in the past, it’s likely that the solo mode will be re-added to live servers in the future.