Apex Legends’ server patch is live, addresses season 2 complaints

Respawn’s server patch is live on all platforms, and it looks to resolve many annoying issues players have with season two.

Respawn’s Community Manager, Jayfresh, posted to Reddit with today’s patch, which seems designed to troubleshoot player complaints.

r/apexlegends – Server Patch Live on all Platforms r/apexlegends: The developer supported, community-run subreddit dedicated to Apex Legends made by Respawn Entertainment.

Players, especially in higher Ranked Leagues, are complaining of cheaters, hackers, and aimbotters running rampant. By removing the indicator that shows players are spectating you, cheaters won’t know when they are being watched. This way they will continue to hack, they will get caught, and then be rightfully reported.

Apex ranked players are also frustrated with the empty promise that there would be penalties for teammates who abandon their party during a game.

In Respawn’s initial introduction of Ranked Leagues, the development team said leavers would be penalized and loss forgiveness would be awarded to their teammates.

“Penalties will result in a player being barred from joining a match for escalating amounts of time based on how often they have abandoned in Ranked,” Respawn said at the time. “We will grant players loss forgiveness when their matchmade teammates abandon the game, and for other cases where we determine you are not to blame for leaving a game e.g. client errors.”

But Apex players were still losing ranked points (RP) when their teammates abandoned their party, rather than being granted loss forgiveness.

One player asked Jayfresh if the infamous “code:leaf” error, an issue that throws players out to the home screen, was fixed.

“Not yet but we’re working on it,” he replied. “We’re well aware that this is a[n] issue affecting a lot of you (and us too playing at home).”

The latest patch looks to quell the community’s season two complaints. We’ll keep you updated with further changes as they develop.