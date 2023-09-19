Apex Legends players have discovered the fastest way to take down Evac Towers

Evac Towers joined Apex Legends in Season 18, and players are having fun with discovering all of its perks and hidden uses. But they also have weaknesses, as a player showed in a recent clip.

In a Reddit thread from Sept. 18, one player shared the perfect way to take down Evac Towers using Rampart’s ultimate, her Sheila weapon.

They were setting up for a fight by putting down a barrier when wielding a Sentinel after they saw a team jumping on an Evac Tower they deployed. As soon as they saw them fly, they activated Sheila and put everything they had on the item to destroy it.

After dealing over 1600 damage to it and emptying half of the minigun’s mag, it exploded in the air and the enemies fell to the ground. The Rampart player had the time to switch to the Sentinel and shoot one down before they landed, however.

The clip received an overwhelmingly positive response and immediate success. “This will not repeat again in my whole Apex career,” the author wrote as a description. “That was fantastic. ESPN Top 10 worthy,” wrote the top-voted comment to the thread.

Since her release in 2020, Rampart has always been in a weird spot in Apex‘s meta. While Sheila’s rework made things better for her by granting her more mobility, she’s still among the least-picked legends at all levels, according to Apex Legends status.

Despite her abysmal pick rate, Rampart boasts many strengths, and many players consider her misunderstood and underrated. She’s one of the strongest legends to hold an area, and Sheila can be deadly when used at the right time, as shown in that clip. Here’s one more strength you can add to the list.

About the author