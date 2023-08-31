Apex Legends players find out just how broken Revenant’s overshield really is

An Apex Legends player has today discovered, in the most unlucky fashion, that reworked Revenant’s shield from his new ultimate is so thick that you need to shoot it twice with a Kraber before you can actually damage his Evo shields.

The player in question shared the new findings in a Reddit post on Aug. 31, posting a video that showed them shooting a Revenant several times in the middle of a battle royale match. The two shots tally up to 280 damage against the enemy, who tanks both before being hit several times with an L-STAR volley.

For context, a level five Evo shield can only take 125 damage before it breaks, meaning Revenant’s ultimate is stronger than two fifth-level shields combined.

There are some reasons for why it’s so strong, particularly that Revenant’s new ultimate, Forged Shadows, has no bleedthrough. This means even if the shield left from the ultimate is only 10, getting hit with 140 damage will only damage the shield from the ultimate and the leftover damage will not carry over to his evo shield.

Some players compared Revenant’s ultimate with Gibraltar’s arm shield, which has the same passive protection. However, Gibraltar’s arm shield was patched as his shield is a passive which makes the no bleedthrough mechanic on it more overpowered.

Another eagle-eyed player wondered how Revenant was able to tank two shots if the Forged Shadows shields only had 75 HP for its shield. Apparently, it’s because Revenants can refresh shields with a knock. It doesn’t matter if you’re the one who knocked the the opponent down, but if you had a hand on it, the shield will refresh.

Revenant’s previous version before his overhaul was already a nightmare in fights, especially with his iconic death totem.

This new version may be even scarier though, especially if Revenant players can now run through two huge Kraber shots and still live to tell the tale.

