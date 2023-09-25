Apex Legends players claim World’s Edge After Dark isn’t complete until devs add one thing

Apex Legends players are diving into the latest World’s Edge After Dark map, a highlight of the Harbingers Collection Event. But this nighttime version of the fan-favorite map has a twist: the train isn’t moving. Players believe the map won’t truly shine until that train is up and running again.

The train wasn’t just for getting around. It was a cool spot for battles. With it not moving, some players feel something’s missing, and they see it as a massive oversight by the developers.

One player spoke on behalf of the community on Reddit, saying, “First thing I did was try to start the train and ended up being disappointed. Plus there is a little out of order sign on the window beside the terminal.”

Another player echoed the sentiment, adding, “That’s immediately what my squad did too. We dropped on the train to see if there was a terminal to turn it on and we got so excited. When we realized the train wasn’t going, we got so upset.”

But the train isn’t the only mystery. Players also noticed the boxes in the sorting facility aren’t moving anymore either. This has made them wonder: Is there some kind of technical issue affecting moving things on the map? Or was it a design choice, and a bad one at that?

Either way, it seems a lot of players miss the moving train and hope it comes back. It was a big part of what made World’s Edge special. Without it, the new After Dark version just doesn’t feel the same.

Some are hopeful the train might start moving again later on in the event. But not everyone is sold on that. The event ends on Oct. 3, so if it’s going to happen, there’s still a bit of time.

