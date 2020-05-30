Apex Legends player uses Loba’s ultimate ability to grab arc stars and win match

Most Apex Legends players use Loba’s Black Market Boutique to grab various weapons, armor, or other powerful items to gain an advantage over enemies. One player used the ability to simply restock on arc stars before pushing a final team—but it ended up paying off.

The player deployed their ultimate ability as their team pushed the final team’s location and inspected the available loot in the area. There were not many items useful this late in the game, but the player did find two arc stars. The player quickly grabbed the items and rejoined their team.



The player threw the first arc star into a window where the enemy team was hiding and severely damaged one of the players. They threw their second arc star directly at the other enemy player, knocking them down almost instantly. The player would have likely died if they pushed the enemy directly since both teammates were down and they were outnumbered. Using the arc stars, however, let them eliminate the enemy team with ease.

Other players commented on the bold decision to grab arc stars instead of the other loot available. Players can only grab two items from the Black Market Boutique, so throwable items are usually low on the priority list.

The player explained the importance of always having throwable items in your inventory since they are great tools to have in any situation and can help change the tide of a fight. The clip also shows how powerful arc stars can be when used correctly and that players should consider using them instead of frag or thermite grenades.

Next time you use Loba’s ultimate ability, consider grabbing an arc star just in case.