Apex Legends player survives with a single arc star

Finding loot when landing in Apex Legends can be a frustrating process. Sometimes you can get armor and weapons without an issue, while other times you’ll have an inventory full of attachments and shield cells. One player only found a single arc star last night but was still able to eliminate three players single-handedly.

The player landed at the Destroyed Cascades in Kings Canyon, which is a high-tier loot area and usually attracts a lot of players. They frantically searched the closest building for a weapon but were only able to find a body shield and healing items. The player did find an arc star, however, which was their only form of defense for the time being.

The player’s teammate was knocked down in a nearby building and they were forced to try to help with their limited utilities. The player threw their arc star at the enemies who were engaging another team and managed to knock one of them down. The enemy’s teammate shifted their attention to the player who was forced to fight them without a weapon.

A well-timed Mirage decoy distracted the enemy and the player was able to punch and eliminate them. The player had to grab a weapon from their body quickly, though, since another enemy player was pushing their position. Now with a weapon at their disposal, the player easily killed the final enemy and secured the area.

While this was an impressive feat, it does underline an issue with loot spawns in Kings Canyon. Many players often have trouble finding a weapon when they land and are stuck with other useless items. This Apex player proved it’s possible to survive without a standard weapon, but this shouldn’t be a common occurrence.