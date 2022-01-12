Apex Legends player demonstrates how to double the size of Fuse’s ultimate

One enterprising Apex Legends player has shared how to make Fuse’s Motherlode twice as large—but it requires a difficult trick shot to pull off.

Reddit user Crunchy_Circles posted a clip of themselves demonstrating the technique in the firing range. First, they throw a regular frag grenade straight up into the air and let it reach the top of its arc. Then, they take aim with the Motherlode and zoom in, trying to match their aim reticle with the grenade that’s still in the air. When the two overlap, Crunchy_Circles fires the Motherlode.

When the Motherlode hits the grenade, it breaks into pieces as usual, but the pieces fall farther apart than they normally would. When they hit the ground, they create a larger—though broken—ring of flames that still highlights everyone inside, resulting in a larger area of vision for Fuse and his teammates.

Though the technique may seem overpowered or verging on cheating, Crunchy_Circles pointed out in the comments that it’s very difficult to pull off. The reticle has to be almost perfectly aligned with the grenade in the air, which is hard enough to do in a controlled environment like the firing range but becomes even harder to do in a teamfight scenario.

Crunchy_Circles also pointed out that when the Motherlode hits the ground in this technique, it has large holes in its wall of flames, allowing even the most immobile heroes to run out. The biggest impact is really the increased enemy vision, which can be done more easily with Seer or Bloodhound.

Though it may not have much practical use, it’s still great to see players continuing to experiment with combinations of abilities and attacks. It’s unclear whether Respawn will patch this out of the game under the guise of “unintended interaction,” but for now, Fuse players have something new to work on.