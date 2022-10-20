Apex Legends’ new Prime Gaming reward includes an exclusive Fuse skin

The Prime Gaming Fuse Fireball Bundle is this month’s Apex Legends reward.

Most players probably know that each month, Prime Gaming offers new rewards to everyone who has linked their EA account to their Amazon Prime membership. Rewards include character and weapon skins and banner frames that can be used in-game. And as part of the exclusive content, Prime Gaming skins end up becoming some of the rarest in the game since none of them make it to the Apex Store.

Fuse is receiving another Prime Gaming skin this month. The last time players were able to claim the Freedom Fighter Fuse was in February 2021. The bundle this time includes the new “Fireball Filigree” Fuse skin along with the matching “Gingham style” banner frame and the “Flavor Burst” Wingman weapon skin.

Screengrab via Prime Gaming

The rare legend skin reworks part of its look and textures to fit it into the bundle’s theme, but the biggest highlight is Flavor Burst, the skin available for the Wingman pistol that many players will be able to see in their games. The art for the weapon has small, comedic renderings of Fuse’s face and should appeal to fans who like a laid-back look.

The banner that is included matches the attire worn by Fireball Filigree Fuse and can be used for fans of the legend who want to combine their character and banner in their games.

The package will be available between Oct. 20 and Nov. 17 and all Prime players can get it for free. After that period, these skins will likely never be obtainable again. If the package interests you, make sure you get it as soon as possible: It’s easy even for first-timers.

How to claim Prime Gaming bundles in Apex Legends

The first and essential step to be able to redeem any of the rewards offered by Prime Gaming is to have an Amazon Prime subscription. Only with the active subscription will you be able to link it to your EA account. Linking can be done directly from the Apex Legends page on the Prime Gaming website.

Following the prompts to claim the reward will take you to the page where you will be asked to access your account and authorize the link. You can also check a rewards redemption FAQ at the bottom of the page if you encounter any issues.

It’s important to remember to link your EA account to the platform you play Apex on to correctly receive Prime Gaming rewards. On the login request page to your EA account, be sure to log in using the platform of your choice from the options below the username and password fields.

Once the linking process is complete, simply go back to the Prime Gaming Apex page and click on the “Claim” button for the available reward. Your rewards will automatically appear in-game and you will receive a confirmation screen when you open Apex thanking you for playing with Prime Gaming.

If your game is already open at the time you claim Prime Gaming rewards, you may need to restart your game for the rewards to appear. For other rewards issues, check your EA account connections and make sure it is connected to the platform you play Apex on.