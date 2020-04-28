Apex Legends’ new Battle Armor limited-time mode is live

Apex Legends just got a new limited-time mode. The Battle Armor LTM, which joined the game today, arms players with a shield and a P2020 right off the dropship and allows squads to engage in firefights fresh off the drop. The mode will give out varying qualities of armor until May 12 when it moves out of the rotation.

Battle Armor gives players a shield and pistol on drop, but players will still be able to find better weapons in World’s Edge. Shield pickups, however, are disabled and competitors will have to make do with what they find on the battlefield. Healing items, like shield cells, are also scattered around the map.

To keep the limited-time mode fresh, Battle Armor will evolve as the weeks go by, giving players increasingly rarer shields on drop. The mode kicks off with white armor but will gradually improve its loot all the way through the Evo Shields, which should give each rotation its unique characteristics.

With white shields and a P2020, players can engage in firefights right after dropping. Since all players have the same loot and armor spawns are disabled, RNG in supply bins plays a smaller role in the match and will only give players an extra weapon to use instead of also offering additional shielding.

With blue and purple shields, firefights will become increasingly protracted, especially in the earlier stages of a round, since players will be able to soak up more hits before being downed. Even in the mid-to-end game, the level playing field ensures that each squad will likely have the same amount of armor if they found enough shield batteries or cells.

The final part of the rotation will also be the most dynamic. Players will drop with an Evo Shield, which awards increased protection based on damage dealt—creating an asymmetry between squads. Teams who engage in fights earlier in the match will have better shields, while players who laid low for most of the match will find themselves at a disadvantage. Design director Jason McCord shared a hint with players: “Get in fights early, or you’ll be left limping into the final circle with Level 1 armor.”

Battle Armor One gives players white armor on spawn and will take place between April 28 and May 2, followed by Battle Armor Two from May 2 to 6. Players who want a purple armor can dive into World’s Edge between May 6 and 9. The final rotation, Battle Armor Evolved, lasts from May 9 to 12 and ends on the same day as season five’s release.