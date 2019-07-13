Apex Legends may be getting portable respawn beacons

While many Apex Legends fans have been enjoying the wonders of season two, others have been hard at work unearthing what could be the battle royale game’s next features. Twitter user Shrugtal recently discovered two of Wattson’s voice lines describing portable respawn beacons from the game’s files.

In the leak, two of Wattson’s voice lines can be clearly heard: “Found a portable respawn beacon here,” followed by “I’m deploying a portable respawn beacon.” These voice lines were introduced into the game’s sound banks with the release of the season two patch earlier this month, according to Shrugtal.

Shrugtal on Twitter Portable Respawn Beacon.wav https://t.co/pGikSqxoib

Respawn beacons are found in specific locations scattered across the map and can only be used once. If added to the game, portable respawn beacons will more than likely share the one-time use model but would allow players to move to cover before bringing their allies back from the dead—an advantage the current respawn beacons don’t provide.

Apex was the first game in the battle royale genre to introduce respawns, so it’s fitting for the game to take the mechanic to the next level with the introduction of portable respawns. These new beacons would serve as a huge advantage for players who manage to pick one up but would also require its user to make wise decisions about where to respawn their allies in the heat of a moment.

Fans shouldn’t get too excited just yet, however. We won’t know for sure whether portable respawns will be added to the game until Respawn Entertainment makes an official announcement or adds the beacons to the game in a later patch.