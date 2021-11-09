The Apex Legends’ Market Crossover skins are now available in-game after a seven-month delay.

In March, the Market brand faced backlash for its previous name, Chinatown Market, causing Respawn to hold the release of the crossover skins and Chinatown Market to rebrand to simply Market. The word “Chinatown” has been removed from all skins and fans can finally get their hands on the Legendary cosmetics.

The Market is open.



Pick them up in-game from now until Nov 23 and grab something for yourself on the Market store today at 11 am PT 🔥



📃: https://t.co/31ncaFTp8D pic.twitter.com/Ls8xdtgsX6 — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) November 9, 2021

Players can purchase the Wraith “Ringside” skin, Mirage “Night Crawler” skin, Lifeline “Mic Check” skin, and the Bloodhound “Sundown Desperado” skin. The skins are available for 1,800 Apex Coins each or fans can purchase all four items in a limited-time bundle at a discounted price.

The new skins add a unique aesthetic and allow players to add another level of customization while playing. The Bloodhound “Sundown Desperado” skin gives the character a cowboy hat and boots with flames, while Lfieline’s “Mic Check” skin gives her a refreshing streetwear look. Fans expressed their excitement about the skins finally dropping on social media and players will likely encounter several people using the new skins in matches.

The Apex Market skins are only available until Nov. 23, so make sure to purchase any of them that you might miss. Fans can also purchase limited-edition Apex apparel from the Market website. Fans can buy hoodies, sweatpants, and T-shirts that feature their favorite Apex characters in their new skins.