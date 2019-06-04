Apex Legends’ Legendary Hunt event goes live with 1.2 Patch

After a brief delay, Apex Legends’ first two-week event, Legendary Hunt, is now live with today’s release of 1.2 Patch and is available for players across all platforms.

The event will last for two weeks and features a series of challenges for players to earn legend and weapon skins, including the new Wolfpack G7 Scout and Master of the Hunt Bloodhound skins. Similarly, the Apex Legends store will feature rotating event-themed skins, such as Lifeline’s Painkiller skin and Mirage’s Snake Charmer skin.

Apex Legends on Twitter Let the hunt begin 🏹 Now through June 18, earn your stripes by completing challenges, prove your prowess in a new elite queue, and show you’re the ultimate predator with all-new rewards. https://t.co/ki29XZ04N4

Respawn Entertainment has also introduced a new queue today for players to further hone their skills. Players who finish a match in the top five teams will be able to compete in the Elite Queue, which pits Apex’s best players against each other in an epic brawl to see who comes out on top. The queue will be available until July 2—two weeks after the event ends.

From June 7 at 12pm CT to June 10 at 12pm CT, Apex Legends fans can participate in the Double XP Weekend to celebrate the hunt. With the boost, experience gained from both base progression and the Battle Pass progression will increase, allowing fans to grind levels more quickly.

The event ends on June 18, giving fans of the game two weeks to complete any remaining missions to earn all the loot they can.