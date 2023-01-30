Apex Legends leak indicates 2023 Anniversary event will feature return of Heirloom Shard reward

In a few weeks, Apex Legends will celebrate its four-year anniversary through a time-limited event. And players are in for a treat since it could see the return of Heirloom shards, according to a recent leak.

On Jan. 27, French content creator ExoMadara shared a screenshot of the event they apparently tested before its release, revealing Heirloom shards can be obtained from event boxes.

“If you’re emptying your bank account … and you want a Heirloom or Prestige, you might regret it for the Anniversary event,” they said.

Pour info, si vous êtes en train de vider votre compte en banque pour acheter le skin de PK du dernier évent d'#Apex et que vous lorgnez sur un Heirloom ou Prestige déjà sorti, vous risquez de le regretter pour l’évent anniversaire en début de saison 16.

Je dis ça, je dis rien 👀 pic.twitter.com/eWoUDpWc96 — ExoMadara (@exomadaratv) January 26, 2023

Heirloom shards were a reward given during the last Anniversary event in Apex. According to the leak, players will be able to get more of them and collect whichever Heirloom they want, rather than the one showcased explicitly in the event like Respawn used to do before. They can also get Prestige skins using those shards.

Heirlooms are the most valuable and rarest items in Apex. They’re incredibly challenging to collect. They have almost no chance of appearing in loot boxes. The best opportunity for players to collect them is to complete time-limited events that showcase a new Heirloom.

To get the Heirloom featured in the event, players usually have to collect all items included in it. Although they can be earned through event boxes, players have more chances by buying them using the game’s currencies, than earning the Heirloom.

If Heirloom shards are included in this year’s Anniversary event, players will want to save their resources to secure the precious reward later this month. It will kick off on Feb. 22.