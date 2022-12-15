Apex Legends Item Store: What’s in the Apex Legends Item Shop?

Take a look at the current goodies on offer.

The Apex Legends store is the primary place where players can unlock new and returning skins, no matter what time of year it is. While many of the biggest skin releases happen during events, there are also recolors and old favorites that frequently appear in the item shop that players can typically unlock with either Apex Coins or Legend Tokens.

Recolors are some of the most prized cosmetics that Apex Legends releases, giving old Legendary skins for characters and weapons a makeover with a new and unique paint job. If you’re looking to stand out a bit more while you’re shooting your way through the Outlands, checking out the Apex store is a good route to accomplishing that goal.

If you’re wondering what’s up for sale in the Apex shop at the moment, check out below for the full current store rotation.

Current Apex Legends Item Shop rotation (Dec. 15, 2022)

The current Apex store features a special holiday-themed tab with plenty of returning skins from past winter events, as well as two new recolors for Gibraltar and Fuse. Pandemonium takes Gibraltar’s much-loved Brudda Bear skin and gives it a Christmas Panda makeover, while Father Fitzmas celebrates the winter holidays by splashing red and green onto the Broseidon Legendary skin.

Both Father Fitzroy and Pandamonium can be purchased bundled with 10 Apex Packs for 2,500 Apex Coins, or with 30 Apex Packs for 3,950 Apex Coins.

There are also several popular winter skins returning on the Holoday Sale page, with several legend skins and weapon skins bundled together for 1,800 Apex Coins. These bundles are as follows:

Joyfinder Pathefinder and Sugar Rush R-99

Frost Ancient Revenant and Natural Fusion L-STAR

Dasher Octane and Santa’s Little Slayer EVA-8

Claustic Caustic and Season’s Greetings P2020

Crystalline Perfection Loba and Frozen Fury Spitfire

Wisecracker Mirage and Sugar Rush R-99

Hack Frost Crypto and Ice Cold R-301

Shocking Stuffer Wattson and Season’s Greetings P2020

Stay Frosty Bangalore and Season’s Greetings P2020

Brudda Bear Gibraltar and Sugar Rush R-99

Finally, players just looking for a deal on Apex Packs can check out the Happy Holodays Pack bundle, which gives players 15 Apex Packs and the Tiny Tunes Epic weapon charm for 1,000 Apex Coins.

The Featured tab also includes several bundles of returning cosmetics from past events.

These bundles include:

Peak Performance Octane, Master Blazer Mastiff, and three Apex Packs (2,500 Apex Coins)

Solar Soldier Bangalore, Amethyst Apathy R-301, and three Apex Packs (2,500 Apex Coins)

Outlands Explorer Wattson, Star Chart Alternator, and Spread the Wealth Wattson skydive emote (2,150 Apex Coins)

Relic of Death Revenant and Tomb Guardian G7 Scout (2,150 Apex Coins)

Crypto legend unlock and Cool Operator Crypto (500 Apex Coins)

Barracuda Caustic and Ocean’s Deep Caustic frame (1000 Apex Coins)

For a limited time, players can also get two Legendary recolors for Apex Coins or Legend Tokens, the Deresolution Triple Take, and the Bleached Bone Revenant. These skins require corresponding legendary skins to already be unlocked to grab them, however.

Finally, the Monthly tab of the store has two bigger bundles, and then several standalone cosmetics on sale.

The bundles are as follows:

Gasbuster Caustic and Dangerous Game R-99 (2,150 Apex Coins)

King of the Sea Gibraltar, Terror of the Deep Devotion, and five Apex Packs (1,800 Apex Coins)

Outside of the bundles, there are several more skins on offer in the Monthly tab. The highlights are the two discounted Legendaries, Boogie Down Mirage and Dressed to Impress Bangalore, both for 1,250 Apex Coins. The Epic rarity items in the Monthly tab are currently going for 500 Apex Coins and include Neon Winter Crypto, Snow Crystal Lifeline, Wreath Wraith, Deep Freeze Rampart, Melternator Alternator, Gift Wrapped Triple Take, and Special Delivery Flatline.

Finally, there are a few special Rare items on sale for 500 Apex Coins, including Azure Gaze Crypto and Static Maiden Wattson, as well as the Cold Snap R-99 and Flurry G7 Scout bundled together. And Octane’s Dashing Through the Snow emote is available for 500 Apex Coins as well.