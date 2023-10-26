Apex Legends is finally getting cross-progression in season 19

Apex Legends fans have long demanded two things, even more than clamoring for buffs to their favorite legends: crossplay and cross-progression. Respawn Entertainment answered the former in 2020. And players don’t have much longer to wait until the latter reaches the servers.

Cross-progression is coming to Apex alongside season 19, Respawn Entertainment confirmed at a press event this week. The long-anticipated feature will let players have the same progress on their accounts regardless of what platform they choose and will make for a more seamless experience for fans on multiple platforms.

“Our philosophy for cross-progression is for players to have one account everywhere they play,” game director Evan Nikolich said. “We want players to have the same experience and cosmetics on whatever platform they decide to play Apex on.”

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Merging multiple accounts won’t exactly be a tricky process, according to Respawn. Players will be prompted to combine their accounts into one once the new season, called Ignite, goes live on Oct. 31. The account with the highest level will become the “master” one.

Skins or achievements won’t get lost in translation, either. Cosmetics, badges, and achievements will transfer to the new, merged account, putting everything in one place.

Adding cross-progression to the game was one of the long-standing loose ends for Apex. Crossplay made its way to Apex in 2020 and the game expanded to the Nintendo Switch in 2021, but cross-progression was still a long way ahead.

The account-merging process will go live with the new season and “be live from that point forward,” according to Nikolich.

In addition to cross-progression, season 19 is bringing the new legend Conduit, a heavily reworked Storm Point, and a slew of changes to weapon and legend balance, including a new rotation for weapons in both the care package and the Replicators. Fans can take in all the new features when Ignite lands on Oct. 31.

