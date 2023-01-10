Apex Legends Horizon change: Is it a bug or a nerf? Explained

Apex Legends players logged into the game today to check out the newest event to hit Apex, Spellbound. Featuring plenty of new cosmetics, the return of the ever-popular Control LTM, and more, Spellbound was a great shake-up for a game that had grown a bit stale in one of its longest seasons.

There were also a few tweaks and changes to try out in the game that many players were curious to see how they would affect the game. One change, however, wasn’t mentioned in any of the patch notes leading up to the event.

Horizon is dead 🤔 pic.twitter.com/uWpNGSNR5I — FURIA HisWattson (@HisWattson) January 10, 2023

Many players, including FURIA’s HisWattson, sounded the alarm on a potential Horizon shadow nerf. The nerf penalized Horizon’s accuracy while using her tactical ability, the Gravity Lift. Previously, it was quite simple to hit shots while moving around in the Gravity Lift, but as HisWattson demonstrates in the video above, weapon accuracy in the Gravity Lift took a serious hit with the new patch.

But is this change an intentional nerf or a bug? Here’s everything we know about the Horizon change in Apex.

Is the Horizon change in Apex Legends a bug or a nerf?

Clearly, this change functionally acts as a nerf to Horizon, whose ability to hit shots while strafing back and forth in her Gravity Lift was part of what made her such a strong fighting character. But based on the fact that Respawn hasn’t mentioned anything about a potential change to Horizon prior to the event, this is most likely a bug or otherwise unintentional change to the character.

Apex has seen small shadow nerfs in the past, such as when the loot in the Fragment POIs on World’s Edge was nerfed. But it’s highly unlikely that Respawn would nerf a character as popular as Horizon without making any mention of it prior to the change going out.

If this is an intentional nerf to Horizon that remains in the game, then that probably means an error was made in not including the change in the Spellbound patch notes. Regardless of whether the change was intentional or not, however, Respawn or one of the Apex devs will most likely address the change to Horizon in the near future and give players a clearer view of their plans for the character.