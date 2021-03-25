Apex Legends Global Championship set for June 13, Last Chance Qualifier to run in April

The "Champions of the Arena" will be named in June.

The Apex Legends Global Championship will close out the game’s first Global Series season on June 13, EA and Respawn announced today.

The event will be headlined by a franchise-record $1 million prize pool for teams across North America, South America, Asia-Pacific North and South, and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

The stakes have never been higher as we're proud to announce the Apex Legends Global Series Championship!



🌎 The best teams from around the world

💰 A million-dollar prize pool

🏆 <--Up for grabs



Learn more: https://t.co/mJxzb5vVrF pic.twitter.com/jjSyCfbHH7 — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) March 25, 2021

All of the teams that qualified through previous Global Series events will slot right in to compete against each other for the title of “Champions of the Arena.” A total of 40 teams will compete in each of the North America and EMEA Championships, while 30 squads will play in each of the APAC North, APAC South, and South America Championships.

The top prize for NA and EMEA is $102,000, $68,100 for each APAC region, and $42,000 for the top team in SA. You can read more about the format and prize pool distribution on the EA's official website.

Any team that missed out will have one last shot to try and make it in through the Apex Legends Global Championship Last Chance Qualifier, which is scheduled to run from April 23 to 25. Registration will open on March 29 for all regions.

Through 2020, EA reported a 30-percent increase in the player count for Apex. The game also consistently pops into the top-10 titles on Twitch in terms of viewership.

The Apex Legends Global Championship will be streamed on Twitch and YouTube. A full broadcast schedule for the LCQ events and Championship can be found on EA's website.

