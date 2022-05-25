Apex Legends releases update to fix Xbox server crashes

After weeks of crashing servers, Apex Legends players on Xbox should finally see some improvements. Respawn developer and Apex support team member Pav announced on Twitter that an update specific to Xbox is now live and should fix the issue.

The crashing issue is due to an exploit specific to Xbox. Players in the game’s ranked mode that played on the console could trigger the exploit upon dying, which would crash the entire server and send the lobby back to the main menu of the game with an error code. Doing so would prevent players from losing ranked points, as the results of the game for eliminated players wouldn’t be registered if the exploit was performed quickly enough.

Server update should be live now and has fixed the Xbox crashing issue. Please let me know if you're still seeing it 🙏🏼 — RSPN_Pav (@RSPN_Pav) May 25, 2022

While the exploit was performed on Xbox, it wasn’t contained to just the platform, as PlayStation players with Crossplay enabled could also have their servers crashed with Xbox players inhabiting the same lobbies. Players abusing the exploit also plagued PC lobbies, which Xbox users can only enter by joining a team with PC players.

The Apex support team previously pushed a patch to Xbox for this issue last week, but the patch failed to work, leading to players lashing out at devs, and in some cases, harassing Respawn workers.

Aware the fix failed. Team is working on another fix. Will update when it is ready to go. Thanks for being patient with this, Legends. — Conor Ford / Hideouts (@RSPN_Hideouts) May 20, 2022

Now, however, the team sounds more confident that the problem has been resolved. And, with that out of the way, Pav also mentioned that more fixes might be coming Xbox’s way. An issue with the game chat not functioning correctly on the platform has been an issue for several players, and Respawn is now looking to fix the problem as soon as possible.

Team is looking into getting this fixed ASAP. Looks to be specific to certain headset/console combinations so it's hard to pinpoint — RSPN_Pav (@RSPN_Pav) May 25, 2022

With hopefully no more server crashes in the immediate future, it sounds like an excellent day to drop into the Outlands.