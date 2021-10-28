Apex Legends’ first season 11 ranked split will take place on Storm Point

Apex Legends‘ first ranked split in season 11 will take place on Storm Point, the new battle royale map.

In addition to its presence in the unranked rotation, Storm Point will be the only ranked battle royale map for the first half of season 11, lasting until ranked split one ends. During the second half of the season after the split, the ranked map will be World’s Edge, meaning that neither Kings Canyon nor Olympus will be in season 11’s ranked pool.

A fourth map in the battle royale map pool means map rotations will work a little differently in the future. Respawn’s principal level designer Rodney Reece revealed in an interview with Dot Esports that while some maps will now “go away for a bit of time,” they’ll also be substituted more freely for one another in future seasons. “None of [the maps] will ever go away permanently,” he said.

When asked if there are plans for any Arenas maps based on POIs from Storm Point, Reece said it was unlikely. He shared that Respawn’s goal is to give the mode its own identity and its own custom-built maps, rather than making it feel like a derivative of the battle royale mode with POI-based maps. It seems as though there’s a good chance Apex will see more original Arenas maps in the future.

Apex Legends’ season 11 starts on Nov. 2.