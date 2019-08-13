Apex Legends’ double XP event starts on Aug. 16

Apex Legends’ new event, The Iron Crown, brought many changes to the games’ weapons and characters and released a few special skins. While the event is running, players will have a short time window to get more out of the game with a double XP weekend starting this Friday, Aug. 16.

Respawn revealed in the latest update’s patch notes that from 12pm CT on Aug. 16 through 12pm CT on Aug. 19, “players will earn double XP for Top 5’s and Wins all weekend long. This bonus will affect both Account Level and Battle Pass progression.”

That means the additional XP is limited to every player’s placement in a match, so you must play well if you want to rank up your Battle Pass tier or your account level. Respawn didn’t specify if the top-five requirement is the same for both the game’s standard trios mode and for its limited-time solo mode.

This special period is unlikely to get extended. Respawn made other special weekends with double XP in season one, but they’re scarce and happen once a month at most. If you want to rank up, you should save some time on your weekend to hop into matches and play for the top five.

If you want to play Apex during this period only for the additional experience, we recommend playing in trios. It should be easier to survive until becoming one of the top five trios than being one of the top five solo players since top five trios means there can be up to 15 players alive in the match. You also have the option of being respawned by your allies and have additional chances in that mode.

Set reminders on your phone and enjoy this Apex double XP weekend soon.