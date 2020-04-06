Apex Legends devs say “crossplay is important to a game like ours”

Respawn Entertainment’s Apex Legends has been a breath of fresh air in the battle royale genre. Released with zero marketing or announcements, the game is now in its fourth season and has seen numerous improvements along the way. Unfortunately, cross-platform play is still a feature that has yet to be implemented.

According to Comicbook.com, Apex Legends’ general manager Dusty Welch and game director Chad Grenier spoke to Game Informer regarding the battle royale. In an interview with the magazine’s latest issue, a question was directed at the duo regarding crossplay between different platforms.

“I think on crossplay we see it’s something that is kind of expected in the industry and is important to a game like ours,” Welch told the magazine. “Chad and I are obviously big fans of playing our game at work and in our free time — and we go home on a Friday or weekend and want to play with each other and we’re on different systems. On a personal level, yes, we’d love to do that and party up on the weekends. I think it’s an important thing to get to.

This likely means that crossplay is in the development pipeline for Apex. The feature is probably coming sooner rather than later, but with no concrete date in place, players and even the devs themselves will have to stick to their own platforms for the time being.