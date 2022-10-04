Apex Legends community calls on streamer to be banned for yelling at his wife

An Apex Legends streamer has left the gaming community horrified after yelling at his wife after a game loss in the middle of a Twitch broadcast on Oct. 3.

The streamer, OfficialGlockoma, isn’t too big on Twitch. But he still made the front page of r/LiveStreamFails when he started going off on his wife during a stream. After losing a game, Glockoma started screaming at his wife, who was on his team.

During the live broadcast, Glockoma said she kept allowing their Apex opponents to loot “over and over.”

“What were you doing outside?” the streamer exclaimed while facing his wife at the desk.

“Were you looting? Suka, it doesn’t take that long! So you were looting. But there were enemies inside that they were fighting. Why were you allowing them to loot? You keep doing this shit over and over.”

Every time she attempted to explain herself, Glockoma would interrupt her with an exasperated, loud voice.

One Reddit user commented this wasn’t the only clip of Glockoma yelling at Suka during the same stream. In another clip, Glockoma mocks her accent and questions. He also blamed her whenever he was eliminated by an enemy.

“You don’t care. Look at you. You killed me right there. You said you were going to do something… And you were like, ‘Oh, well I thought…’ Why are you doing it? Suka, holy fuck,” Glockoma yelled.

Later, he can be heard yelling so loud Suka brings up their neighbors may hear.

Streamer reacts to backlash for yelling at his wife

The clips of Glockoma yelling at his wife shocked the streaming and Apex communities. Many called for him to be banned, bringing up this wasn’t even the first time he was condemned for berating his wife on a live broadcast. Others called him a “psychopath” and “abusive” for his behavior.

In response to the backlash, Glockoma told viewers he treats his wife “amazingly.” He also pointed out she’s from a different country where women are treated worse than in “the free world of western society.”

He soon added: “You all need a big reality check.”