Apex Legends Beast of Prey patch notes

The Beast of Prey event will bring a new mode and plenty of new cosmetics to Apex Legends for players to enjoy. But it also brings with it changes to the game that some players might like and others might take issue with.

From legend adjustments to bug fixes, these updates almost always take the time to tweak things in the game, even if they’re not huge, wholesale changes. The Beast of Prey update takes the time to make several of these adjustments, in addition to fixing a few bugs and bringing quality-of-life updates into the game.

If you’re curious about what changes are coming to the game with the next event, check out the patch notes below, complete with explainers on how the more nuanced changes might function.

All patch notes for Apex Legends Beast of Prey update

Arenas Update

The Hammerpoint Rounds upgrade for Mozambique now costs more.

White: 100 > 150

Blue: 200 > 250

Purple: 500 > 700

If you’ve played Arenas in the last several months, you’ve probably run into a few three-stacks that would all just buy Hammerpoint Mozambiques for the first several rounds and run right into you. It was tremendously annoying and may now be a thing of the past.

Legend update – Rampart

Rampart is the only legend getting a change and it’s focused on her ultimate, Sheila. The minigun will now get a sensitivity that more closely mirrors the player’s sensitivity for a specific optic. In its mobile form, that will be the sensitivity for a 2x sight, while the mounted form will get the sensitivity for a 3x sight.

Game changes

Out of Bounds: Out of Bounds timer will now start once the player has touched the ground when landing out of bounds. This will be a welcome adjustment for many players, but especially those pros at the highest levels of the game. Hitting invisible OOB timers in mid-air during Valk ults could spell death for teams that thought they would have plenty of time to make it out of an OOB area. Now, those mid-air triggers for OOB should be gone and will only initiate when you land on a surface that’s out of bounds.

Tap strafing out of gravity cannon: While tap strafing is still in the game, it appears that Respawn is taking away the ability to tap strafe out of a gravity cannon on Storm Point. This makes the gravity cannons a bit riskier since players have very little way to influence their flight path on them.

Bug fixes