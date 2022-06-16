Apex Legends’ Awakening event brings Lifeline buffs, puts R-301 back in floor loot

Apex Legends’ Awakening collection event is introducing some big changes for Lifeline and the loot pool.

Developer Respawn detailed the numerous changes in a lengthy blog post today, several of which involved Lifeline. Her Combat Revive passive can now be canceled by the ally that’s being revived rather than Lifeline herself, enabling teammates to stop the rez if they feel they’re too vulnerable. Lifeline’s D.O.C. Heal Drone now has an infinite healing pool, meaning allies (and enemies) can get as much healing as they want while it lasts. The drone’s healing radius was also doubled, enabling players to get a heal from further away. D.O.C. still has a limited duration of 20 seconds.

Her Care Package ultimate received some of the biggest changes. Its cooldown has been reduced from five minutes to 3.5 minutes, meaning she’ll get care packages much more often. The panel within the care package that normally gives two shield cells will now give a full shield battery. Finally, the care package won’t display a blue beam in the sky while dropping. It will only display the beam upon landing. Previously, enemies could see exactly where Lifeline was by following the trail of her care package. This will make it much more difficult for her to be hunted down.

Respawn is also shuffling the contents of the loot pool for the rest of season 13. The R-301 and the Rampage have been returned to floor loot, meaning players will be able to find them in loot chests and on the ground once again. In their place, the Wingman and the C.A.R. are being relegated to replicators, so players will need to craft those guns if they want to use them.

Apex’s Awakening event is set to begin on June 21.