Apex fan voices over Mirage with Chris Pratt lines from Parks and Recreation

“I have no idea what I'm doing, but I know I'm doing it really, really well.”

Apex Legends’ Mirage is a charming competitor known for his flamboyant personality and comical quips. But an Apex fan reimagined the character slightly differently yesterday: with the voice of Chris Pratt.

A fan-made video voices over Mirage’s legend trailer with lines from Andy Dwyer, the lovable yet goofy character in NBC’s Parks and Recreation.

The video combines Mirage’s introduction with quips from Parks. “Mirage doesn’t take himself too seriously,” the announcer says. “I have no idea what I’m doing, but I know I’m doing it really, really well,” Mirage/Dwyer responds.

Another snippet combines one of Mirage’s finishers and one of Dwyer’s quotes. His “that’s spaghetti” voice line plays as the Holographic Trickster throws a punch at his enemy. It’s a reference to the season three episode “Soulmates,” when Dwyer mentions that “food is energy” and performs a series of karate chops on thin air to show his point. “That’s spaghetti,” he says as he throws a punch into nothing.

Mirage’s voice actor evidently isn’t Chris Pratt, but his voice can also sound familiar. The Holographic Trickster is voiced by Roger Craig Smith, who also lent his voice to several famous video game characters.

Smith voiced Ezio Auditore da Firenze over the character’s three-installment stint in the Assassin’s Creed franchise. He also lent his voice to Resident Evil‘s Chris Redfield in Resident Evil 5 and 6, as well as voicing Batman and Bruce Wayne in the 2013 Arkham Origins.

Characters are a big part of Apex—and Respawn has drafted the help of several famous voice actors to bring them to life. Revenant is voiced by Darin De Paul, the voice of Reinhardt in Overwatch. Caustic has the voice of J.B. Blanc, who Titanfall players may recognize as Kuben Blisk. Even the AI announcer is voiced by Zehra Fazal, the voice of Amara in Borderlands 3.