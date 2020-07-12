Apex fan designs fitting Tomb Raider-themed skin for Loba

There’s no end to the creativity that flows out of the Apex Legends community, and one innovative fan has proved their talent by reimagining the battle royale’s newest thief Loba as a Lara Croft-inspired tomb raider.

The Tomb Raider-themed skin dresses Loba as a cavern-exploring thief with knee-high boots, leg straps, and a dark-brown crop top. She sports the same tool band around her waist as the early-days Lara Croft while keeping her iconic braided hair and flared-out makeup from her base skin.

Unfortunately for fans of the Translocating Thief, it’s unlikely that a Tomb Raider and Apex crossover would come to fruition since the two franchises are from separate developers. But if any legend were to receive a Tomb Raider-inspired skin, it would make sense for it to be Loba. The two characters share striking resemblances after all; from affluent but tragic backstories to a shared affinity for stealth, there’s plenty the two have in common.

Related: Respawn pushes another fix for Loba’s translocator in Apex

Loba joined Apex‘s cast of characters at the start of season five. For her tactical, Burglar’s Best Friend, she throws out her bracelet and teleports to another location. Her ultimate, Black Market Boutique, shows users all items with a 78-meter radius and is accessible by allies.

Apex‘s fifth season, Fortune’s Favor, kicked off May 12. Each season runs for roughly three months, so fans of the battle royale can expect the season to end sometime in mid-August, when a new playable legend will be introduced to the game.