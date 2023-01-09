Apex fail reminds players to always, always check where they’re parking their Tridents

Apex Legends needs to start giving out driving permits as players throughout the battle royale struggle to out-maneuver any weapon trying to shoot them out of the sky.

Tridents are one of the modes of transport available in Apex, and despite them being packed to the brim with life-saving metal, there’s not much chance of surviving if you don’t know how to Tokyo Drift your way out of a situation.

An Apex player showcased their misfortune against a turret as they were huddled up inside a Trident. It’s safe to say that, they never stood a chance. The squad pulled up in front of a player who was more than prepared for an encounter. A turret and a player will solid recoil control were all it took to slay the Trident mid-escape.

Apex gamers had a variety of responses, while some were critical of the poor driving choices (of course), while others simply suggested the devs “buff Tridents.”

While buffing the Trident might be a potential fix, the Apex community’s aim was fixed on the lack of driving skills of the unfortunate Trident pilot. “Mf really stayed to challenge a Rampart,” said one Apex player who watched the hilarious clip.

Let’s not forget, we all learn from our Apex mistakes, but at least now they know not to “park your Trident in front of a (sic) enemy team.”

It appeared to be over as soon as it began, with the Trident essentially accepting its fate like a “reverse deer in the headlights.”

Take this as a warning, drive responsibly: now Apex players will know how not to drive a Trident. It’s a learning experience for the drivers and those who witnessed this massacre alike.