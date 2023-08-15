Apex devs are looking for ways to ‘slow down’ how many legends they make

Apex Legends game designer Evan Funnell has revealed the dev team is trying to find ways to slow down the release pace of new legends in the future.

He was asked whether the team was worried about whether the game would become challenging to pick up by new players due to the growing number of Legends at some point.

In an interview on Aug. 14, he answered that creating new characters was “still a very important part of the process,” but that “there are ways that we’re trying to slow down the number of legends that we are creating… to give breathing room.”

Over the last three years, four new characters have been introduced to Apex (with an average of three months in-between releases, corresponding to the season’s average duration).

But Respawn Entertainment has already begun slowing down the release process since the beginning of 2023. As of August, only one new legend has been released—Ballistic joined the Apex games back in May, alongside season 17.

The new season introduced a Revenant rework, and the developer might pursue this direction in the years to come as a way to slow down new releases. That said, Funnell didn’t confirm more reworks are on the way.

Meanwhile, leaks have already pointed at a new legend coming to season 19 later this year. They hint at the introduction of Conduit, a previously leaked character with abilities revolving around regenerating and breaking shields.

