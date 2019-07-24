The Apex Legends community is seeking changes to the lackluster training mode

Apex Legends fans aren’t impressed with the game’s underwhelming and incomplete training mode, and they’ve started to offer their own suggestions on how to improve it.

One fan fleshed out the pros and cons of the practice arena in a Reddit post while providing ways they believe the training mode can be revamped.

The fan explains that Apex’s training mode is bare-bones and simple: You shoot targets to improve your aim and familiarize yourself with the guns. There’s plenty of room to scale terrain and structures, practice your mobility, and Respawn even placed Easter eggs in hard-to-reach locations. It’s an ideal setting for new players trying to get used to the game.

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

For more experienced players, however, the training mode falls short. The targets are big and easy to hit, moving slower than a running character. The only legend available for use is Lifeline, who admittedly is a well-rounded character. But this doesn’t allow players to practice other characters.

And even though all weapons are available for use, their attachments aren’t. Certain guns change drastically if a hop-up is equipped and players should have the opportunity to practice with them.

The most absurd part of the training mode is that players need to complete a tutorial where Bloodhound asks you to perform a number of objectives every time before you can explore on your own.

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

In order to enhance the training mode experience, the fan suggests:

Target variation: Make different size targets that move at different speeds and angles.

Tutorial: Only first time players should be forced to complete the tutorial, making it optional for returning players.

Feedback and challenges: Instead of only showing a damage marker, let some box targets show an accuracy hitmarker. Also, add information boards with feedback to show statistics based on your current training session, with challenges to keep players coming back.

Attachments: Add attachments to the training grounds.

The Apex community has once again proved that you can count on them for efficient and thought-out suggestions.