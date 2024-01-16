Apex adds another free Final Fantasy event pack for Buster Sword Heirloom hunters

The Buster Sword Heirloom is the biggest draw for Apex Legends’ Final Fantasy VII crossover event, but it’s no easy task to get your hands on. Fortunately for those vying to get it without breaking the bank, Respawn is offering yet another shot at acquiring it for free.

With the weekly reset on Jan. 16, the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth event’s reward shop has also been updated. As part of this refresh, another free-to-earn event pack is available—although with a steep Gil price. You’ll need 6,300 Gil to claim this reward, but for Apex players who aren’t too keen on forking out the Apex Coins needed to buy the packs regularly, this is a great opportunity to get another shot at the Buster Sword.

Another chance at getting Apex’s coolest cosmetic is more than welcome. Image via Respawn Entertainment

The Heirloom in question is one of 36 rewards that are available in the event, which includes six Iconic legend skins and a slew of Legendary weapon skins inspired by the Final Fantasy franchise. Unfortunately, not all rewards are made equal. As the event’s only Mythic item, the Buster Sword R5’s drop chance is less than one percent, which means the unluckiest of players will end up having to purchase all 36 event packs just to get it anyway. At least, for those willing to put the hours into the event, the free packs Respawn is serving up can eat into that overall cost.

The Buster Sword isn’t just in high demand for its status as an iconic weapon. It’s also Apex’s first universal Heirloom, meaning it can be used on any legend. It’s no surprise to see its inherent value soar because of that—after all, many legends are still yet to receive an heirloom of their own. That demand is further exacerbated by the fact that the Buster Sword’s availability is exclusive to the Final Fantasy event. Unlike other Mythic items, it won’t be going into the Mythic Store once the event ends.

There are still two weeks remaining of the event, with the festivities coming to a close on Jan. 30. Whether or not that means another free event pack will be made available in the reward shop on the Jan. 23 weekly reset remains to be seen, but Respawn’s generosity could continue.

Between the new cosmetics and the Final Fantasy VII takeover game mode, the collaboration has done wonders for Apex’s popularity on Steam, with its player count jumping up following the event’s release even despite the controversy surrounding its pricing model.