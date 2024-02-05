Alliance makes first ALGS roster change in over a year amid EMEA reshuffle

Following Yuki’s departure from competitive Apex Legends, Alliance has confirmed that Unlucky will complete their ALGS roster. The signing has caused significant changes in the EMEA region, with Yuki’s retirement becoming the first domino in a cascade of mid-season roster changes.

The Hakis, Yuki, and Effect trio has been a staple of European Apex since 2022, consistently performing well across competitive splits and becoming a staple at LANs. Yuki’s bittersweet exit on Feb. 3 has now opened the floodgates for changes across several rosters, with the impact extending beyond Alliance to hit the former Vexed roster, now called Orgless and Hungry, and free agent team COLD.

Unlucky joins Alliance to great fanfare, joining fellow young gun Effect. Image via Alliance GG

Before Effect was signed to Alliance in 2022, Unlucky was rumored to be in consideration for the team. However, Unlucky would instead go on to compete under the Vexed banner during ALGS Year Three, finding success competing in the regular splits, but unfortunately underperforming at the Split One and Two Playoffs. Regardless of LAN performance, Unlucky has grown into a well-rounded young player and will be a hot ticket to watch as he adjusts to his new roster.

A refreshed approach may also be the medicine Alliance needs to cure their disappointing start to Year Four. Usually considered one of the best teams in the EMEA region, the team has been inconsistent in the first few weeks of the Pro League. At time of publishing, the team sits in an uncharacteristic eighth position, trailing behind teams they were able to dominate in Year Three.

Unlucky will be leaving Orgless and Hungry without a confirmed third to join the Alliance roster. However, fans of the ex-Vexed roster need not worry about whether the team will find a replacement. KIND4 and MaTaFe have alluded to having secured a new player, widely believed to be MaTaFe’s former Vexed teammate Tyler, who has left Graceful and Jmw on team COLD.

This onslaught of roster changes is resulting in a major EMEA mid-season shakeup. Since the ALGS Pro League began on Jan. 20, Vexed Gaming crashed out of the esport, Vamos Querer has replaced KiingZ with K4shera’s former Acend teammate PostKill, Alliance has made their present roster change, the former Vexed roster Orgless and Hungry have their upcoming changes, Graceful and Jmw are left without a complete team, and rumors circulate that Orgless and Hungry may not be “orgless” for long.

While the future of Alliance is set, the rest of the ALGS EMEA region is left with tectonic rips in rosters that have yet to be resolved.