All the skins included in Apex’s Fight Night event

The action in Apex Legends never stops since Respawn Entertainment always finds a way to introduce events that are more exciting than the ones before them. Apex’s latest collection event, Fight Night, kicked off on Jan. 6, adding new cosmetics to unlock and new in-game mechanics to spice up Apex.

Throughout the event, there will be more supply drops around the map in Apex matches. The level of competition around the map naturally increases due to this change, making each match even more hectic. There's also a new boxing ring around Power Grid and Docks, and all weapons will be disabled as you step onto it. You'll be able to challenge your opponents into a fistfight in this ring that is also damage-proof to all outside sources.

While players always lookout for the new elements that get added to the game with patches, balance changes are just as significant when it comes to shifting Apex's meta-game. There were a couple of stat adjustments for Hemlok and the Mastiff, but collectors will still have their eyes on the new skins that have hit the live servers.

There are a total of 24 exclusive cosmetics items that you can obtain throughout the Fight Night event, and the prime way of getting them is through opening Fight Night packs. You'll also be able to unlock each skin with Crafting Materials, or purchasing each of them directly from the store in exchange for Apex coins.

Here are all the new skins and cosmetics items that you can collect during the Fight Night event.

Legend skins

While nine of the legend skins will be waiting for you inside Apex packs, you'll only be able to obtain the Decked Out Gibraltar skin by collecting 1000 event points.

Legendary skins

Boogie Down Mirage - Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Dangerous Game Bloodhound - Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Dressed to Impress Bangalore - Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Haute Drop Wattson - Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Memoir Noir Pathfinder - Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Sacred Divinity Revenant - Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Self Reflection Loba - Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Worlds Apart Lifeline - Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Boogie Down Mirage

Dangerous Game Bloodhound

Dressed to Impress Bangalore

Haute Drop Wattson

Memoir Noir Pathfinder

Sacred Divinity Revenant

Self Reflection Loba

Worlds Apart Lifeline

Epic skins

Copper Core Pathfinder - Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Gold Standard Rampart - Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Copper Core Pathfinder

Gold Standard Rampart

Weapon skins

Legendary Fight Night weapon skins

Abstract Idea Triple Take - Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Attrition G7 Scout - Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Dark Hearted Alternator SMG - Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Emerald Abstraction HAVOC Rifle - Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Sweet Revenge Devolution LMG - Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Abstract Idea Triple Take

Attrition G7 Scout

Dark Hearted Alternator SMG

Emerald Abstraction HAVOC Rifle

Sweet Revenge Devolution LMG

Epic Fight Night weapon skins

Bronze Age R-301 Carbine - Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Green Riptter Longbow DMR - Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Magnetic Volley M600 Spitfire - Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Oxidization Hemlok Burst AR - Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Bronze Age R-301 Carbine

Green Riptter Longbow DMR

Magnetic Volley M600 Spitfire

Oxidization Hemlok Burst AR

Weapon charms

Ritual Decoration - Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Iced Out - Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment Fedorable - Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Fedorable

Iced Out

Ritual Decoration

Banner poses

Charming for Loba

Stalker for Revenant

Skydive emotes