Get your party hats ready, Apex Legends fans. The battle royale’s fourth Anniversary event is set to begin this week, and it’s introducing a ton of new skins for players to add to their collections.

Respawn Entertainment is bringing back squad skins with this event. Players will be able to match with their friends with themed Legendary skins for a number of characters, including Ash, Bangalore, Lifeline, and Catalyst. There will be a total of 24 cosmetics for players to collect during the event, and a number of older skins will be returning to the store for players to purchase. If you collect all 24 event cosmetics before the event wraps up, you’ll automatically earn 150 Heirloom Shards, which you can then use to unlock an Heirloom or Prestige skin.

There will also be Epic Fuse and Wattson skins, as well as skins for the C.A.R. SMG and Wingman in a free community-created rewards track. To unlock these rewards, players will need to play games and complete challenges to rack up points.

Players who login during the first two weeks of the event will also unlock Crypto and Ash for free, as well as a legend pack for each character. Log in from Feb. 14 to 21 to receive Crypto and a Crypto-themed Apex Pack, and Feb. 21 to 28 to unlock Ash and her themed pack.

Apex’s fourth Anniversary event begins tomorrow and ends Feb. 28, giving fans of the game just two weeks to add these skins to their collections.

Apex Legends 2023 Anniversary collection event skins

Surround Sound Pathfinder, Bass Drop Gibraltar, Freestyle Lifeline

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Cosmic Protector Newcastle, Bangalore, Wraith

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Catalyst, Seer, Bloodhound

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Octane, Ash, Horizon

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Wattson

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

This article will be updated with full names and skins as more information becomes available.