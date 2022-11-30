All new skins and cosmetics in the Apex Legends Wintertide event

Apex Legends is gearing up to host its fourth annual winter event, and as usual, it’s a mix of festive and deadly. 2022’s event is known as Wintertide, and developer Respawn Entertainment is promising plenty of fun and mayhem when it begins on Dec. 6. As is tradition at this point, players will be able to participate in the Winter Express limited-time mode, which pits three teams against each other to take control of World’s Edge’s iconic train.
Despite this, the main draw for most players continues to be the seasonal cosmetics. As a collection event, Wintertide will have plenty of skins and other items to collect, including a brand-new prestige skin for Wraith and a free prize tracker that everyone can complete. If you want to check out all the skins and items revealed so far, you’ve come to the right place.
Here are all the new cosmetics in Apex‘s Wintertide event.
Complete Wintertide Apex Legends cosmetics list
Voidshifter Wraith (Prestige)
Note that this skin has three different forms depending on the gameplay objectives players meet. This is the final form.