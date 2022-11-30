All new skins and cosmetics in the Apex Legends Wintertide event

Apex Legends is gearing up to host its fourth annual winter event, and as usual, it’s a mix of festive and deadly. 2022’s event is known as Wintertide, and developer Respawn Entertainment is promising plenty of fun and mayhem when it begins on Dec. 6. As is tradition at this point, players will be able to participate in the Winter Express limited-time mode, which pits three teams against each other to take control of World’s Edge’s iconic train.

Despite this, the main draw for most players continues to be the seasonal cosmetics. As a collection event, Wintertide will have plenty of skins and other items to collect, including a brand-new prestige skin for Wraith and a free prize tracker that everyone can complete. If you want to check out all the skins and items revealed so far, you’ve come to the right place.

Here are all the new cosmetics in Apex‘s Wintertide event.

Unlock all 24 limited-time items during Wintertide to unlock Apex Voidshifter, Wraith's Prestige skin 🌀 pic.twitter.com/45dP8pPLOL — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) November 30, 2022

Complete Wintertide Apex Legends cosmetics list

Voidshifter Wraith (Prestige)

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Note that this skin has three different forms depending on the gameplay objectives players meet. This is the final form.

Gibraltar and R-99

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Valkyrie and Triple Take

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Newcastle and Peacekeeper

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Bloodhound and Prowler

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Crypto

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Bangalore

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Horizon

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Mirage

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Gibraltar (reward track)

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Alternator (reward track)

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Enjoy the Present Holospray