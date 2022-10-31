All legend and weapon skins in the Apex Legends season 15 (Eclipse) battle pass

As with every new season of Apex Legends, season 15 will come with a new battle pass and new cosmetics that players can receive by playing their way through it. In Eclipse, players can unlock new cybernetic-themed cosmetics aimed at mirroring the design of the game’s newest legend, Catalyst.

With magic and futuristic tech doled out in equal measure, there are some skins in this battle pass that will be can’t miss for players who want to change up the look of one of their mains.

Of course, as with all battle passes, there will also be weapon skins for different guns. And, at the very end of the battle pass, there are new reactive skins for players who achieve level 100 and level 110. These reactive skins are frequently some of the most coveted cosmetics in the game and will undoubtedly command plenty of attention when the new season releases.

So, just what can you expect from the new Eclipse battle pass and everything you can find within it? Check out the guide below for all the cosmetics we currently know are in the new battle pass.

All new season 15 battle pass skins in Apex

Ash – Imperial Assailant

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Revenant – Mail Order Monster

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Loba

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Seer

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Catalyst

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Charge Rifle – Laser Eviscerator, Cosmic Cannon

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Havoc – Obsidian Knight

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Hemlok

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Alternator