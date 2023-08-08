All legend and weapon skins in Apex Legends’ Death Dynasty event

Nothing like some new cosmetics.

Crypto, Revenant, Wraith, and Rampart stare menacingly forward.
Image via Respawn Entertainment

Season 18 of Apex Legends also brings with it a new collection event: Death Dynasty, a fitting concept for an event full of blood-and-bone themed skins to celebrate Revenant’s rebirth.

All the skins you’ll find on offer in this collection event are recolors of past event and battle pass skins, with even long-held favorites like Wraith’s season four Perfect Soldier skin getting the recolor treatment. If you’ve already unlocked those skins, this might not be the collection event you were waiting for, but it can be a nice way for some newer players that missed out on some older skins to get reimagined version of them.

And there’s a fitting prize for unlocking all of the skins in the Death Dynasty collection: Death Grip, a recolor of Revenant’s Dead Man’s Curve Heirloom that reimagines the scythe in a wicked metallic black and gold color scheme with some red accents.

If you’re interested in all the skins that Death Dynasty has to offer, here’s where you can easily find all of them, including prizes you can earn from the free reward prize tracker.

All Death Dynasty event skins in Apex Legends

Death Grip Revenant Heirloom

The Death Grip Heirloom, a black and gold scythe set on a red background.
This will slice and dice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Brood Anomaly Horizon

The Brood Anomaly Horizon skin, with a fully-helmeted Horizon spacesuit and bug-like features are given a silver, gold, black, and red color scheme.
A little spacey. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Crimson Goddess Catalyst

Crimson Goddess Catalyst, with red eyes, ashen skin, a red and gold headpiece, and gold ferrofluid tubes attached to her armor.
Bow down. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Darkwatcher Crypto

The Darkwatcher Crypto skin, giving Crypto elven features and dark grey skin, red eyes, and a high-collared white, red, and gold coat.
Dark elves? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hellforger Rampart

The Hellforger Rampart, a black, red, and gold skin that gives Rampart a gold and red helmet with partial face mask.
Break out the Sheila. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hell’s Bane Loba

Hell's Bane Loba skin, which transforms her into an alien-like being with flattened nose, slanted eyes, and ashen skin along with gold and red highlights.
A little alien life. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Void’s Vassal Wraith

Void's Vassal Wraith skin, a black and gold suit with red wires adoring Wraith's head like hair.
Prove your still the perfect soldier. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Blood Bolt Longbow

The Blood Bolt Longbow, a sleek silver and red sniper skin.
Take them out from afar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Blood Rage Rampage

The Blood Rage Rampage, a red, gold, black, and silver skin with glowing red elements.
Fire it up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ethereal Heresy CAR SMG

The Ethereal Heresy CAR skin, which adds vents to the CAR's barrel, along with red and gold accents.
Spray and pray. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Exsanguinator R-99

The Exsanguinator R-99 skin, with a triangular magazine and stock. The skin is black, with red and gold accents.
Draw blood. A lot of it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sanguine Sidearm Wingman

The Sanguine Sidearm Wingman skin, a black skin with glowing red bullet chamber and red handle.
Pop a few shots. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Soul Devourer HAVOC

The Soul Devourer HAVOC skin, which gives the gun a flashing blue beam inside the black and red, cage-like barrel.
Light them up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Death Moon Seer

The Death Moon Seer skin, which gives Seer grey skin, red eyes, a white and gold jacket, and black pants.
Get spooky. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ready Set Ghoul Octane

The Ready Set Ghoul Octane skin, which gives Octane's mask a skull-like graphic, along with a high red and gold collar and black outfit.
Octane’s looking a bit… thinner? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Soulless Huntress Vantage

The Soulless Huntress Vantage skin, a white and grey skin with gold and red accents, along with grey detailing on Vantage's face.
Hunt down your prey. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Twilight Torturer Caustic

The Twilight Torturer Caustic skin, which gives Caustic grey skin, a black, red, and gold lab coat, and a red gas mask.
Nothing like a fresh batch of test subjects. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Blood Gripped EVA-8

The Blood Gripped EVA-8 shotgun skin, which had a silver barrel along with gold and red details.
Fully auto, fully dangerous. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Blood Reaper Rampage

The Blood Reaper Rampage skin, featuring a silver and gold barrel with red details.
Another Rampage, anyone? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Blood Revolution Devotion

The Blood Revolution Devotion skin, with a black and silver barrel divided by a red and gold line, with further red and gold accents on the handle and magazine.
Look out for a Turbocharger. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Plasmatic Precision Charge Rifle

The Plasmatic Precision Charge Rifle skin, with a black barrel, gold accents, and a glowing red muzzle.
Let’s give that rework a try. Screenshot by Dot Esports

