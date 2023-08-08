All legend and weapon skins in Apex Legends’ Death Dynasty event

Season 18 of Apex Legends also brings with it a new collection event: Death Dynasty, a fitting concept for an event full of blood-and-bone themed skins to celebrate Revenant’s rebirth.

All the skins you’ll find on offer in this collection event are recolors of past event and battle pass skins, with even long-held favorites like Wraith’s season four Perfect Soldier skin getting the recolor treatment. If you’ve already unlocked those skins, this might not be the collection event you were waiting for, but it can be a nice way for some newer players that missed out on some older skins to get reimagined version of them.

And there’s a fitting prize for unlocking all of the skins in the Death Dynasty collection: Death Grip, a recolor of Revenant’s Dead Man’s Curve Heirloom that reimagines the scythe in a wicked metallic black and gold color scheme with some red accents.

If you’re interested in all the skins that Death Dynasty has to offer, here’s where you can easily find all of them, including prizes you can earn from the free reward prize tracker.

All Death Dynasty event skins in Apex Legends

Death Grip Revenant Heirloom

This will slice and dice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Brood Anomaly Horizon

A little spacey. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Crimson Goddess Catalyst

Bow down. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Darkwatcher Crypto

Dark elves? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hellforger Rampart

Break out the Sheila. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hell’s Bane Loba

A little alien life. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Void’s Vassal Wraith

Prove your still the perfect soldier. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Blood Bolt Longbow

Take them out from afar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Blood Rage Rampage

Fire it up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ethereal Heresy CAR SMG

Spray and pray. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Exsanguinator R-99

Draw blood. A lot of it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sanguine Sidearm Wingman

Pop a few shots. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Soul Devourer HAVOC

Light them up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Death Moon Seer

Get spooky. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ready Set Ghoul Octane

Octane’s looking a bit… thinner? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Soulless Huntress Vantage

Hunt down your prey. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Twilight Torturer Caustic

Nothing like a fresh batch of test subjects. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Blood Gripped EVA-8

Fully auto, fully dangerous. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Blood Reaper Rampage

Another Rampage, anyone? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Blood Revolution Devotion

Look out for a Turbocharger. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Plasmatic Precision Charge Rifle

Let’s give that rework a try. Screenshot by Dot Esports

