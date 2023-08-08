All legend and weapon skins in Apex Legends’ Death Dynasty event

Season 18 of Apex Legends also brings with it a new collection event: Death Dynasty, a fitting concept for an event full of blood-and-bone themed skins to celebrate Revenant’s rebirth.
All the skins you’ll find on offer in this collection event are recolors of past event and battle pass skins, with even long-held favorites like Wraith’s season four Perfect Soldier skin getting the recolor treatment. If you’ve already unlocked those skins, this might not be the collection event you were waiting for, but it can be a nice way for some newer players that missed out on some older skins to get reimagined version of them.
