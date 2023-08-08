How to get Revenant’s Death Grip Heirloom in Apex Legends

Apex Legends season 18, Resurrection, went live on Aug. 8 and brought with it a reworked and redesigned Revenant, while also launching a collection event in parallel to get even more legends in on the robotic gothic aesthetic of the new season.

There’s no doubt something for everyone in the Death Dynasty collection event, which hosts a plethora of limited-time Epic and Legendary cosmetics to purchase with either Crafting Metals or Apex Coins. All of the Legendary skins for the legends such as Wraith, Crypto, and Rampart may be recolors, but they come side by side with matching weapon skins that are also available to purchase in the event store to make them all the more enticing.

Yet the main draw of the Death Dynasty collection is Death Grip—a new Heirloom for Revenant. The redesign of his iconic scythe melee weapon adds some extra flair to the handle and blade that better fits his new look, and it’s packaged with a new Mythic emote and banner frame for him as well.

How to get Revenant’s Death Grip Heirloom in Apex’s Death Dynasty collection event

To acquire Revenant’s Death Grip Heirloom in Apex, players will need to buy all of the event-limited cosmetics available in the Death Dynasty collection event. The Death Dynasty collection event is live in Apex from the launch of season 18 on Aug. 8 through Aug. 22 and features 24 skins in total to purchase.

After purchasing all 24 of the event-limited cosmetics in the event store, players will automatically receive the Death Grip heirloom set. The set includes the Death Grip Heirloom weapon itself, as well as the Mythic “Soul Sacrifice” banner frame and a Mythic emote for Revenant called “Fight Your Demons.”

For players who do not acquire Death Grip via the collection event, the Heirloom will become available for purchase in the Mythic store tab after Death Dynasty concludes in two weeks on Aug. 22. Purchasing the Heirloom set through this store will set players back 150 Heirloom shards instead, which are a rare currency obtained through random chance in Apex packs or occasionally offered as a bonus purchase in certain collection events.

