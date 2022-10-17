All leaked Catalyst abilities in Apex Legends

Catalyst is the next legend joining Apex Legends, and she stands out in the cast of characters for her unparalleled ability to build and form new structures. While there are legends that can place down items and walls, Catalyst will be the first who can build off of her own structures, if the leaks about her character abilities hold weight.

As with most Apex character leaks over the last several months, fans got a hint at what Catalyst’s abilities may be as part of the huge character leaks prior to season 13. That leak accurately predicted Newcastle and Vantage and showed off their ability kit almost in full. It’s worth noting that Newcastle’s abilities were almost completely correct in the leak, while Vantage’s abilities were tweaked and changed somewhat by the time she came to the game. This is most likely because Newcastle released only a few weeks after the leak, while Vantage still had months to go before her release.

As such, Catalyst’s abilities will most likely have been changed and altered somewhat compared to the original leaked version of the character. On the other hand, the new Stories from the Outlands and season 15’s splash page have both confirmed that Catalyst works with ferrofluid, lending credence to the leaks and how Catalyst’s abilities work.

With that in mind, here’s everything we know about Catalyst and her abilities so far.

All leaked abilities for Catalyst in Apex Legends

Catalyst should be a defensive character. She’s described as a “defensive conjurer” on the season 15 splash page. She shouldn’t have the fortified perk, however. Her character model looks like it will be much more in line with defensive legends like Wattson and Rampart, as opposed to the bigger character models of Gibraltar, Caustic, and Newcastle.

As stated above, her abilities come from her use of ferrofluid to build new structures and strengthen old ones. Here’s a look at how those abilities looked earlier in development.

Passive – Reinforce

Ah, doors in Apex. They can be so useful when you need to heal and don’t want an enemy getting into your building, but they’re also fairly easy to destroy. Catalyst’s leaked passive ability helps change that since Reinforce will strengthen doors and other structures that Catalyst stands near. That includes Rampart’s Amped Cover, Newcastle’s Castle Wall, and other placeable items that can be destroyed.

This allows these structures to withstand more damage, and it extends to the structures that Catalyst herself can make. As long as she’s standing within a certain radius, those walls and shields are going to feel a bit beefier. And maybe that door will be able to withstand two measly kicks, too.

Tactical – Resin Shot

Originally called “Ferro Shot” in the leaks, Resin Shot will allow Catalyst to build structures from the ground or from vertical walls. These structures can form a ramp and can be connected with one another to form another, larger structure. These structures are solid and can be used to stand on or to hide behind as cover. They take damage and can be destroyed, similar to Rampart and Newcastle’s placeable items.

According to leaks, Catalyst will have access to three charges of Resin Shot at a time, which recharge similar to Wattson’s fences. If Catalyst uses a fourth Resin Shot while three Resin Shot structures are still active in the world, the oldest Resin Shot structure that she placed will be destroyed.

Ultimate – Ferro Wall

Another wall is coming to Apex, but this one will be a bit different. As opposed to Newcastle’s wide Castle Wall, Catalyst’s Ferro Wall looks like much more of a tower than anything else. A large structure of ferrofluid will rise out of the ground wherever Catalyst casts her ultimate and form a solid structure.

If Catalyst casts the ultimate at her feet, she can use the Ferro Wall to give herself a significant vertical boost. SomeoneWhoLeaks has also provided a glimpse at just how big this structure might be.

Catalyst Ferro Shard model w/ scale. Discussing more in the comments. pic.twitter.com/BtKQ1W8Jgz — SWL (@SomeoneWhoLeaks) September 21, 2022

This is another structure that can be used as cover or to traverse vertical distances that wouldn’t be possible otherwise.

While these abilities are all subject to change and will most likely undergo alterations before Catalyst enters the game, they provide a glimpse at the type of character that Respawn has in store for Apex players in season 15.