All Broken Moon POIs in Apex Legends

What fun is a game if your surroundings don’t tell a story? That’s Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment’s goal with its latest map, Broken Moon. Broken Moon is the game’s fifth battle royale map, following in the footsteps of Kings Canyon, World’s Edge, Olympus, and Storm Point. It’s been in development for almost 18 months and exemplifies the level design team’s goal of going “back to its roots” with Apex‘s maps.

Broken Moon will include 16 POIs at launch, which leaves room for expansion and town takeovers in the future, according to the development team. Many of these POIs are larger than standard POIs on other maps, which Respawn hopes will decrease the frequency of hot drops and allow teams to make proactive rather than reactive decisions. They also tell the story of Cleo, a moon in disrepair and the people who call it home.

Here are all the Broken Moon POIs we know of so far.

Terraformer

Terraformer bears something of a resemblance to Storm Point’s Barometer POI. It’s a large zone that can support up to four teams dropping within its area, according to a recent Respawn blog post. It appears to be partially surrounded by the map’s new Zip Rails, which can help teams get around faster. One team can take control of the central area and fend others off with its height advantage, similar to Kings Canyon’s The Cage, but it’s not an impenetrable position.

Stasis Net Array

Stasis Net Array resembles Crypto’s Map Room POI on Kings Canyon thanks to its large central satellite dish. It’s asymmetrically shaped and contains a high concentration of loot that teams will want to fight over. As is a theme with many of Broken Moon’s POIs, Stasis Net Array gives teams options on how they want to loot, fight, and escape.

Atmostation and Backup Atmo

Atmostation is what allows legends to fight on Broken Moon at all: its central tower pumps oxygen into the atmosphere. Zip rails run through and up its tall center, giving players a speedy way to get across its large footprint and stake a claim at the top of the tower. Loot can be found on top of the water silos that surround it. Nearby is Backup Atmo, a similar tower that contains a sprawling area of structures and bridges underneath.

Perpetual Core

Perpetual Core is a massive POI that is part of the developers’ initiative to reduce chaotic hot drops. There’s plenty of room for squads to spread out, initiate fights, and take smart third parties. As with many of the other POIs, Zip Rails run throughout the structure, quickly taking teams to different areas underneath the large central tower–and potentially leaving them open to ambush.

Bionomics

Bionomics brings to mind Olympus thanks to its green lawns and trees. Players can fight from its squad buildings’ rooftops or duck into the buildings themselves for some loot and a serene moment. The inspirations for Broken Moon include Monet paintings and English gardens, which can clearly be seen here.

The Divide

The Divide is all about zipline and Zip Rail combat. Zipping back and forth is reminiscent of Basin in Kings Canyon. Players will need to think on their feet to avoid enemies and retaliate with gunfire while avoiding losing their balance and plummeting into the depths below. The zone’s nearby buildings offer a respite for those who need to heal.

Alpha Base

Alpha Base contains a relatively constrained segment of interior spaces that feature tight hallways. Most of the POI is set into the ground in a crater, making it easy for squads approaching from other directions to see everything that’s going on—unless you take a risk and duck into one of the base’s buildings. Zip Rails provide an easy way to get in and out of the POI, provided you’re not being chased.

Eternal Gardens

Eternal Gardens is notable not only for its lush green spaces but for its monolithic central feature, which also happens to double as Broken Moon’s one and only jump tower. Using it can help your team quickly escape or reposition, but it comes at the cost of everyone in the general vicinity knowing your location.

Breaker Wharf

Breaker Wharf exposes some of Broken Moon’s more industrial underbelly. Players can move through its central buildings via its bridge or its collection of ziplines and Zip Rails. It’s a great place to drop if you want to connect to the rest of the map quickly: Breaker Wharf is surrounded by other Zip Rails that can immediately whisk you away.

Production Yard

Production Yard is shaped like the letter T, with its bottom edge sticking far out over the edge of the abyss. Teams will want to make sure they stay away from the edge while keeping an eye out for other teams skating in on its centrally-located Zip Rail. According to Respawn, this POI is stocked with plenty of loot for squads to compete over.

The Foundry

Think this POI looks familiar? You’re not alone. The Foundry bears a striking resemblance to Caustic Treatment on Kings Canyon, from its green-and-yellow color scheme to its circular central zones. This POI is large, allowing space for up to four teams to fight and loot concurrently. Four seems to be the maximum amount of squads Respawn wants to have dropping in a particular zone at once.

Dry Gulch

Dry Gulch is another of Broken Moon’s more industrial areas. In contrast to some of the map’s heights, it’s a low-seated, wide-sprawling POI with a Zip Rail running through it. There are two halves to the zone that are connected by a bridge that acts as a choke point. Get some fresh air on the outside or dive into the smaller interior spaces to root out other teams.

Cultivation

Like Hydroponics on Olympus, Cultivation produces all of Broken Moon’s food. It features several squat buildings that spread out from a central location, allowing a defense-oriented team to hole up in the center building and protect all their angles. Several low-set waterways cut through Cultivation, allowing teams who want to take over to sneak through the zone.

Promenades

Promenades acts as both a large POI and a tall wall dividing part of the map. Inside its interior are aisles of closed-down shops. Squads can dip inside to find additional loot and fight in its hallways or cut through the bottom to end up in a different section of the map, Terminal-style.